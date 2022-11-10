A Leamington outdoor cinema company and a Warwick pub are teaming up to show eight classic Christmas films over the festive period.

Moonlit Outdoor cinema will put on eight movies including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday, Polar Express, Home Alone, Die Hard, Love Actually, The Muppets Christmas Carol plus a screening of a surprise film and Elf at The Black Pug in Coten End on evenings from November 23 to December 16.

This collaboration means that audiences can enjoy the comforts of The Black Pug – food, drink, shelter, picnic benches and heaters while watching the films on Moonlit’s large outdoor screen.

A poster for the events. Picture submitted.

Moonlit Outdoor Cinema has been running in Leamington for the last three years bringing classic films to Mill Gardens.

The success of these events has encouraged Moonlit’s event director, Kate Livingston, to try something new

She said: “Most people have a favourite festive film, and we have tried to show a little of everything.

"We hope people will join us to make this event and collaboration a huge success.”

The Moonlit Cinema at The Black Pug. Picture supplied.

Capacities for the events are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance.

Under-fives go free and there are discounts for families and groups.

Adult tickets are £7.50.