Major kitchen supplier chooses Kenilworth as place to open its latest depot
A major kitchen supplier has chosen to open up its latest depot in Kenilworth.
Howdens has refurbished and moved into the 5,045 sq.ft premises on Farmer Ward Road to the east of the town centre.
The company has more than 750 depots across the UK, supplying fitted kitchens to trade customers.
The let of the site was agreed through Leamington-based ehB Reeves.
Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, said: “Howdens is something of a household name so it’s great that they have chosen Kenilworth to be
the base for their newest depot.
“It clearly demonstrates the appeal of Kenilworth, and Warwickshire more generally, to businesses looking for a central location with fantastic transport links with major motorways, railways and airports within touching distance.”
