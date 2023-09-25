Register
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Major kitchen supplier chooses Kenilworth as place to open its latest depot

Howdens has refurbished and moved into the 5,045 sq.ft premises on Farmer Ward Road.
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 18:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major kitchen supplier has chosen to open up its latest depot in Kenilworth.

Howdens has refurbished and moved into the 5,045 sq.ft premises on Farmer Ward Road to the east of the town centre.

The company has more than 750 depots across the UK, supplying fitted kitchens to trade customers.

Most Popular
(Left to right) Richard Cooper, assistant manager at Howdens, Simon Hain, director at ehBn Reeves, and Richard O Brien, depot manager at Howdens. Picture supplied.(Left to right) Richard Cooper, assistant manager at Howdens, Simon Hain, director at ehBn Reeves, and Richard O Brien, depot manager at Howdens. Picture supplied.
(Left to right) Richard Cooper, assistant manager at Howdens, Simon Hain, director at ehBn Reeves, and Richard O Brien, depot manager at Howdens. Picture supplied.

The let of the site was agreed through Leamington-based ehB Reeves.

Read More
Share your WWII stories and objects in Leamington so they can be preserved for f...

Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, said: “Howdens is something of a household name so it’s great that they have chosen Kenilworth to be

the base for their newest depot.

Inside the new Howdens site in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.Inside the new Howdens site in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.
Inside the new Howdens site in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

“It clearly demonstrates the appeal of Kenilworth, and Warwickshire more generally, to businesses looking for a central location with fantastic transport links with major motorways, railways and airports within touching distance.”

For more information visit www.ehbreeves.comhttp://www.ehbreeves.com or search for ehB Reeves on LinkedIn, while for Howdens, visit www.howdens.com.

Related topics:LeamingtonLinkedInWarwickshire