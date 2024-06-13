Major £243,000 revamp and new jobs for 'outdated' Rugby town centre pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major £243,000 revamp is taking place at an ‘outdated’ Rugby town centre pub.

Six jobs are also being created at The Crown on the back of the investment.

Work starts soon and the Market Place pub is set to reopen at the end of July as a top-quality traditional town centre local.

The sympathetic upgrade will see the venue transformed into a premium pub with a wide range of drinks that will show live sports and host quizzes and regular live music.

Brand new look for The Crown.

It will be given a more contemporary look and feel whilst retaining its traditional character.

Every element of the interior will benefit from the investment including the installation of new furniture, wide planked timber floors, a feature fire place, carpet and lighting and redecoration of the toilets.

Outside the striking mock Tudor façade will be redecorated with new lighting and signage.

Joe Wild will be taking on the management of the pub.

The pub will be restored back to its former glory.

He has 20 years’ experience working in hospitality including at The Star & Garter in Leamington Spa and CV22 in Rugby.

Joe said: “I am looking forward to opening the doors, meeting customers, and getting to know them.

"I want The Crown to offer relaxed top-quality drinks, good company, and great service – the sort of place I would like to go.

“Situated on the market square, it will be an ideal place for shoppers, workers and visitors topop in, day or evening, for a drink and sports.”

He said the atmosphere will be more up-tempo from Thursday to Saturday, with regular live music.

The Crown will offer beers such as Carling, Amstel, Birra Moretti, Heineken, Beavertown and Guinness as well as ciders, wines, soft drinks and a wide selection of spirits and cocktails.

Says Nathan Darby, Star Pubs Business Development Manager: “The Crown is a lovely characterful pub in a prominent location in the town.

"In has become tired looking in recent times and so fallen out of favour. With its upgrade, new look and with Joe at the helm I am