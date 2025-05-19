Mini medics training at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Rugby

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A group of children in Rugby became “mini medics” after receiving first aid and CPR training at the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

Amazon employees brought their children aged seven to 11 to the Rugby fulfilment centre to take part in the Mini Medics first aid and CPR training courses. Mini Medics is a basic first aid course designed for children between the ages of seven and 16. The course introduces children to health knowledge, lifesaving skills and administering first aid.

James Pitt, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby, said:

“First aid and CPR are such important skills for anyone to have, and I’d like to thank Abdoulie Hydara for facilitating this training. It will have a great impact on these young learners.”

Meghan Bucknall

Safety trainer Abdoulie Hydara, added:

“The mini medics in Rugby were so enthusiastic and excited by the course, making it just as fun for me to deliver as it was for them to take part . I was particularly impressed with how much everyone improved over the session. It’s never too early or late to learn vital safety skills.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Left to right, Meghan Bucknall, Ioan Bucknall, Andrew Bucknall, Charli Bucknall, Iestyn Bucknall

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.