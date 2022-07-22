More businesses in Kenilworth come forward to donate prizes for the town's Advent calendar giveaway

Mike Vaughan with his colleague Dan. Mike Vaughan Cycles have donated a specialised front and rear cycle light set as a prize for the calendar.

More businesses in Kenilworth have come forward to donate prizes for the town's Advent calendar giveaway.

From December 1, five prizes will be given away every day during Advent, as part of the Rotary’s latest fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Street businesses have contributed generously to make it all possible, including Mike Vaughan Cycles, Authentic Aesthetics, Classic Hair & Beauty, The Virgins and Castle and Warwick Physio and Rehab.

They’re just some of the 120 prizes offered by Kenilworth’s businesses towards Rotary’s latest fundraising offering – the Kenilworth Advent Calendar – which will go on sale on October 1. Every Calendar carries its own, unique number and every day during Advent, from December 1-24, five of those numbers will be selected at random to win the prizes listed for that day.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Kenilworth, Calendars will sell for £5 each and the proceeds will go to local charities.

Zoe Myers of Authentic Aesthetics said: “What a great idea to give away prizes every day throughout Advent. We also see the benefit of getting our name in front of 3,000 potential customers just before Christmas. Well done Kenilworth Rotary! This fundraiser works for everyone.”

Kenilworth’s Mayor Sam Louden-Cooke, said: “Money raised by organisations such as Rotary contribute to addressing gaps that government funds don’t stretch to.”