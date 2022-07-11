Kenilworth businesses will be giving away prizes ranging from MOTs to Sunday lunches and hair cuts to support Rotary Club's fundriaisng advent calendar

Businesses in Oaks Precinct have donated prizes - of which five will be won every day from December 1 to 24 by people who have the calendars

By Oliver Williams
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:16 pm
Among those at Oaks Precinct who are supporting the advent calendar are Ellie Fitchett (Rumours Hair and Beauty), Jess Harris (U.K. Beauty Club) and Sarah Doolan (GDT Automotive). Picture submitted.

Businesses in Kenilworth will donate prizes which can be won by people who buy a charity fundarising advent calendar

Businesses in Oaks Precinct have donated prizes to the campaign being organised by the town’s Rotary Club.

Five of these prizes - which range from MOTs to haircuts and Sunday lunches - will be won daily by people who have the calendars from December 1 to 24.

Leslie Huus, of Rumours Hair and Beauty at the precinct, said “Once we heard the Rotary Club had the advent calendar idea to raise money for local charities we’re happy to get involved.

"It’s not often that something crops up that puts the fun back into fundraising – it’s a great idea and we’re 100 per cent behind it.”

For more information about the clalendars or to help the club email [email protected]

