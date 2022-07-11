Kenilworth man has run distance of Kyiv to Kharkiv to raise hundreds of pounds for armed forces in Ukraine

A Kenilworth man has ran hundreds of miles over a 30-day period to cover the equivalent distance between two of Ukraine’s major cities to raise money in support of armed forces defending the war-torn country.

Connor Carson of Kenilworth Runners ran the equivalent distance of 300 miles from Kyiv to Kharkiv to raise money for Army SOS Ukraine (АРМІЯ SOS).

He compelted the challenge at the finish line of the Leamington Half Marathon recently and has raised £1,000 for the cause.

Connor Carson running in the Leamington Half Marathon. Picture submitted.

Thanking all those who have made a donation, Connor said: “Army SOS volunteers are funded by donations from around the world to supply the defenders in Ukraine with modern tools and equipment to counter the invasion.

"It continues to need your support for the defence of Ukraine.”