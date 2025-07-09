Neurodivergent young people break national barriers for employment success in Nuneaton internship programme

A pioneering Supported Internship programme in Nuneaton is breaking national barriers for young people with learning disabilities or autism spectrum diagnoses — with 50 per cent of its participants securing paid employment, compared to a national average of just 4.8 per cent.

Run by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, DFN Project SEARCH and ASDA Nuneaton, the award-winning initiative placed six interns in three blocks of 10-week long, structured workplace roles with tailored coaching and life-skills support. Now, three of those interns — including 20-year-old Joshua — have been offered permanent jobs at ASDA and the remaining three are being supported to gain employment elsewhere.

Paula Jeffries, Supported Internship & Employability Lead at NWSLC, said: “This is a fantastic outcome. These young people are capable, hardworking and keen to contribute — they just needed the opportunity. ASDA Nuneaton has embraced that, and we’re incredibly proud of what the interns have achieved.”

Joshua, who has autism and receives support to communicate, joined the internship with limited experience or confidence — but now works confidently in ASDA’s produce department, helping with stock rotation and date checks, and stepping in to support his team whenever needed.

NWSLC Supported Internship success at Nuneaton Asda

Emma, Joshua’s mum, said: “I never thought in a million years he’d be where he is now. He’s independent, confident and happy. He gets the bus on his own, checks his bank balance, and can’t wait to go to work. It’s completely changed our lives.”

Joshua’s story is just one example of how Supported Internships can open doors for young neurodivergent people who often face social exclusion. Despite around 1.4 million people in the UK having a learning difficulty, only 4.8 per cent known to local authorities are in any form of paid employment. In contrast, the ASDA Nuneaton cohort has achieved a 100% completion rate and 50% employment outcome — over 10 times the national figure.

Emma added: “This programme gives families hope. Before, Josh was just at home bored. Now he’s thriving. Every young person like him deserves this chance.”

Michelle Mooring, food hall trading manager at ASDA Nuneaton, said: “We’ve been genuinely impressed by the dedication and attitude of every intern who joined us. They’ve brought fresh energy and perspective to our team, and it’s been a privilege to see them grow in confidence. This programme proves that with the right support, everyone can thrive in the workplace. We’re proud to be part of it.”

Michelle Mooring, food hall trading manager, with Ethan and Josh at Asda Nuneaton

ASDA Nuneaton’s collaboration with NWSLC adds another major employer to a growing list that includes leading organisations like the NHS, Nuneaton Signs and Tesco.

Across all NWSLC Supported Internship sites, 46 per cent of 2023–24 interns have already moved into paid work, with more still receiving employment support. Employers benefit from dedicated job coaches, consistent mentoring, and a diverse, motivated workforce.

The Supported Internships programme is aimed at young people aged 16-24 and includes real work experiences tailored to each individual’s needs. Through the programme, interns rotate through three different roles over a period of around 10 weeks each, gaining invaluable experience across various sectors of the business.

Katy Urwin, Vice Principal Student Services and Support at NWSLC, said: “Our mission is to empower every learner to achieve their potential — and Supported Internships are one of the most powerful tools we have. This programme is not just about employability; it’s about dignity, independence and inclusion. We’re delighted to see these young people stepping into meaningful work and transforming their futures.”

The NWSLC Supported Internship Programme gained national recognition for the Pearson National Teaching Award ‘FE Team of the Year’ 2023/2024.

The success of the Nuneaton programme was celebrated on Friday 4 July 2025 at a special event hosted by NWSLC, bringing together interns, families, job coaches and employer partners.

Labour MP for Nuneaton, Jodie Gosling, attended the event having championed the supported internship programme in Parliament earlier this year.

She said: “The success of this scheme cannot be underestimated. It’s had a hugely positive impact on these young people and their families but also opened the eyes of staff and colleagues.

“The support network put in place to guide these interns and allow them to find their feet in a professional environemt is fantastic, giving them the best possible opportunity to prove themselves, gain confidence and learn new skills that will prepare them for working life.”

The programme has already been extended into next year, when a further nine interns will be taken on ASDA in Nuneaton.

For more information about the Supported Internships programme or to find out how your business can get involved, please contact Paula Jeffries, Supported Internship & Employability Lead at NWSLC [email protected]