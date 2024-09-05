New associate director on board as accountancy firm grows

A Coventry accountancy firm has bolstered its audit team with a senior appointment who has chalked up almost 40 years of experience in the industry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Mugglestone has joined Spencer Gardner Dickins (SGD) as an associate director to support the firm’s ongoing growth as it marks its 20th anniversary this year.

As a registered auditor, he will service both audit and general business clients and will draw upon his experience both in practice and working in industry in FD roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started out as a trainee accountant in 1986 having graduated in economics from Nottingham Trent University.

Pictured (left to right): Steven Mugglestone, Martin Chapman, Paul Spencer, Debra Knighton

Steven went on to spend more than 13 years with Grant Thornton and has since enjoyed a number of roles across the sector, including helping to turn around struggling businesses.

He said: “I am really pleased to be joining SGD at what is an exciting time for the business. It has just turned 20 and is looking to build on the strong reputation it has developed over the past two decades and to grow into the future.

“It is developing a great team and I am hoping that I can support them with the experience and knowledge I have acquired since coming into the industry nearly 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve worked with businesses of all sizes and sectors and, aside from the advances in technology, the fundamentals of helping companies are still the same as they were when I first started.

“I’ve helped quite a few companies back from the brink over the years and that’s when you really build your knowledge of business. When you see how it has gone wrong and what needs to be done to put it right, it gives you a real insight.

“I am looking forward to supporting colleagues and clients – and to helping SGD with its ambitious plans.”

Martin Chapman, Director at SGD, added: “We are delighted to have Steven on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to bring someone in with his knowledge, experience and skillset is great news for us as a business but also for our client-base too.

“Steven’s appointment bolsters our audit team too which puts us in a strong position to continue to grow our audit and assurance practice.”