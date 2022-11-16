New Bilton Post Office closes doors despite concerns from residents and councillors

Service includes extra 34 hours of Post Office services a week

A Post Office in New Bilton has closed its doors for the final time despite concerns from residents and councillors.

Bridget Street Post Office has relocated to the Premier store at the AA petrol station forecourt in Lawford Road.

Councillors and residents expressed worries about safety, but a Post Office spokesman said feedback was listened to.

They said: “We remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, while securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.”

A marked pedestrian walkway has been created from the pavement in front of the forecourt to provide safe access to the entrance of the premises. There is a designated disabled parking bay outside the shop and three parking spaces.