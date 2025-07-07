Paratrooper drops in to take on new role at Leamington fitness centre

A local award-winning Therapy and Fitness Centre is celebrating the appointment of its newest therapist who, they guarantee, offers a very safe pair of hands!

Former para-commando Jay Moore, of Midland Physiotherapy, is now combining his 15 years in the military with his experience as a rehabilitation instructor and physiotherapist, to benefit patients at the pain management and injury clinic in Leamington.

Jay has just received the Physiotherapy Prize Award for exceptional performance in clinical practice and consistent high standards of academic work, from the University of Wolverhampton. And, as he joins the 10-strong Therapy and Fitness Centre team, vows to bring his all-round level of care which extends to the mind as well as the body.

He said: “It’s all about being able to find a way of keeping people doing what they want to do with a few modifications. I think there are some physios who develop a less than favourable reputation because they take people off what they enjoy doing. And then you’re suddenly dealing with more of a psychological issue than a physiological one.

“Of course there are times where you need to completely de-load a patient for a period of time, such as if they’ve had a fracture, because otherwise the bone or the tissue won't heal. However, it’s not very often and I think this mindset approach goes a long way with patients because they see you always trying to keep them on the field or in the gym or walking their dog or lifting their grandchildren, not stopping them from doing it.

Jay, a HCPC and CSP-registered and qualified personal trainer and teacher, provides assessment, diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions, sporting and non-sporting, recreational and occupational-related injuries, helping patients to achieve their goal of returning to peak function and ‘living life on their terms.’

And he says his time in the forces – including five tours of duty in Afghanistan - influences his approach to treatment today – as well as his own ongoing journey of recovery.

“I wanted to complete paratrooper training and the commando course because it’s the toughest of the tough. I joined with 58 people and just 16 of us finished,” he said.

I lost six friends in Afghanistan, and I've lost another five who have since left the forces. It doesn't stop the day you walk out those gates, it carries on, but I just worked really hard and wasn't willing to accept that there wasn't a way to deal with it and make it work for me.”

The 37-year-old added: “I think my military background is definitely one of the things that helps set myself apart from other physiotherapists. There’s a unique set of skills and experience I bring to the profession – including personal organisation, people skills, problem solving, remaining calm under pressure, and communication.

“I can bring a lot when it comes to helping manage patients’ injuries. It might be something chronic, an injury or just a niggle that they haven't been able to shake off for a while. It might be that lower back pain that flares up every now and then. I've worked with people of all ages, from as young as 12 right the way through to my oldest patient at 97.

“The one common denominator with them all is that they want to be able to do the things they want to do, when they want to do them, whether that's jumping on the bus to go to the local supermarket or being able to take part in a dance or gymnastics competition - and everything in between.”

The award-winning Therapy and Fitness Centre, headed up by Lisa Devine, since 2011, offers access to a range of therapies, from Reflexology, Acupuncture and Manual Lymphatic Drainage through to Massage, Podiatry and Aesthetics as well as Yoga, Pilates and Fitness classes.

Lisa said: “Having Jay join us helps us to provide a more comprehensive approach to the injuries we see in the clinic. Physiotherapists can assess and diagnose musculoskeletal issues, design rehabilitation programs, and guide clients through exercises, strengthening routines, and other therapies to improve strength, flexibility, and range of motion. This will give us more medical focus on what we can offer.

“In turn physiotherapy complements the soft tissue work of our sports massage therapists, creating a synergy for faster recovery and injury prevention. This in turn will help us to increase client trust and confidence, giving us access to private healthcare companies.”

For further information visit: www.therapyandfitness.co.uk