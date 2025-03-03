Popular butchers in Rugby shortlisted for regional award - now you can show them your support
The cream of rural businesses from the Midlands have been named for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, with thousands of nominations having been pared down to a final twenty.
And on that list is Joseph Morris Butchers Ltd, which has three shops, including one in Rugby.
Loyal customers can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites. Voting closes on Sunday April 6, at midnight. The regional champions will then be announced and will go forward to the next round, competing against winners from across the country in the grand final in June at the House of Lords.
Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Yet again, we have been taken aback by the volume of nominations this year. So many wonderful businesses have been sent in by the public. Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.
"The secret to the 'Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services. At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting. When you have voted, please share the link with friends and families.”
The link to the public vote can be found here: www.research.net/r/Mediamids25
There are five categories: ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.
Here are the shortlists
Butcher
- Bridge 67 Butchers, Kibworth Beauchamp
- D T Waller & Sons, Ledbury
- Legge’s of Bromyard, Bromyard
- Joseph Morris Butchers Ltd, South Kilworth, Rugby and Wigston
- Mill Farm Shop, Manthorpe
Local Food / Drink
- East Marsh Farm (R&J Witter Farms), Goxhil
- Home Farm Produce, Retford
- Colston Bassett Dairy Ltd., Colston Bassett
- Forge Coffee, Culworth
- Cobbs Farm Shop Snitterfield, Snitterfield
Pub
- The Marrowbone and Cleaver, Kirmington
- Dambuster Inn, Scampton
- The Lamb Inn, Holymoorside
- The Castle Inn, Market Drayton
- The Olde Jack, Calverhall
Rural Enterprise
- New Lodge Farm, Bulwick
- Two Farmers, Peterstow
- Hall Farm Wild Bird Supplies, Weston
- Hills Farm Shop and Pop-up Café, Edingley
- Holly Farm Garden Centre, Prees
- All the seasons, Ludlow
- E.H. Spencer, Shipston on Stour
Village Shop / Post Office
- Hopes of Longtown, Longtown
- Kington Post Office, Kington
- Barrowden Village Shop, Barrowden
- Sulgrave Village Shop, Sulgrave
- Vine & Co., Church Stretton