Popular butchers in Rugby shortlisted for regional award - now you can show them your support

Joseph Morris Butchers in Rugby

A popular butchers in Rugby has made it onto the shortlist for a regional award.

The cream of rural businesses from the Midlands have been named for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, with thousands of nominations having been pared down to a final twenty.

And on that list is Joseph Morris Butchers Ltd, which has three shops, including one in Rugby.

Loyal customers can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites. Voting closes on Sunday April 6, at midnight. The regional champions will then be announced and will go forward to the next round, competing against winners from across the country in the grand final in June at the House of Lords.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Yet again, we have been taken aback by the volume of nominations this year. So many wonderful businesses have been sent in by the public. Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.

"The secret to the 'Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services. At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting. When you have voted, please share the link with friends and families.”

The link to the public vote can be found here: www.research.net/r/Mediamids25

There are five categories: ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

Here are the shortlists

Butcher

Bridge 67 Butchers, Kibworth Beauchamp

D T Waller & Sons, Ledbury

Legge’s of Bromyard, Bromyard

Joseph Morris Butchers Ltd, South Kilworth, Rugby and Wigston

Mill Farm Shop, Manthorpe

Local Food / Drink

East Marsh Farm (R&J Witter Farms), Goxhil

Home Farm Produce, Retford

Colston Bassett Dairy Ltd., Colston Bassett

Forge Coffee, Culworth

Cobbs Farm Shop Snitterfield, Snitterfield

Pub

The Marrowbone and Cleaver, Kirmington

Dambuster Inn, Scampton

The Lamb Inn, Holymoorside

The Castle Inn, Market Drayton

The Olde Jack, Calverhall

Rural Enterprise

New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

Two Farmers, Peterstow

Hall Farm Wild Bird Supplies, Weston

Hills Farm Shop and Pop-up Café, Edingley

Holly Farm Garden Centre, Prees

All the seasons, Ludlow

E.H. Spencer, Shipston on Stour

Village Shop / Post Office

Hopes of Longtown, Longtown

Kington Post Office, Kington

Barrowden Village Shop, Barrowden

Sulgrave Village Shop, Sulgrave

Vine & Co., Church Stretton