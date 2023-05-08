Rugby artist Rae has head in clouds after winning children's air ambulance card competition

A Rugby schoolgirl has her head in the clouds after winning a competition to celebrate ten years of the Children’s Air Ambulance.
Rae O’Connor, six, designed a Christmas card to help raise money for the charity.
She said: “I love drawing and think I am a good artist. We had some competition leaflets in our school, and I wanted to give it a go.
"It was really lovely to learn that I had won the competition and I was very excited.”
The Children’s Air Ambulance – operated by The Air Ambulance Service which also operates the local Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance – is a national service which is changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care.