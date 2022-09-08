Rugby community in mourning at death of Queen Elizabeth II - Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who has died aged 96
Thousands pay their respects to HM The Queen
Rugby people have been paying their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who has died in Scotland.
Prince Charles is now king.
Doctors had placed the queen, who was 96, under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. Prince Charles travelled to Balmoral to be at his mother’s side.
HM died this afternoon (September 8).
Thousands of people have taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages.
Sue Milne wrote on the Rugby Advertiser Facebook page: “What a wonderful servant to us all. RIP.”
Janice Mason wrote: “Still working right till her end God Bless the Queen. RIP.”
Tracy Wells wrote: “Rest now beautiful lady. You worked so hard.”
Andrea Coulson wrote: “Thank you for a lifetime of service and duty. Rest in peace.”
The Rugby Advertiser will continue to feature more stories on the death of HM The Queen.