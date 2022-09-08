Rugby community in mourning at death of Queen Elizabeth II - Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who has died aged 96

Rugby people have been paying their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who has died in Scotland.

Prince Charles is now king.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctors had placed the queen, who was 96, under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. Prince Charles travelled to Balmoral to be at his mother’s side.

Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

HM died this afternoon (September 8).

Thousands of people have taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages.

Sue Milne wrote on the Rugby Advertiser Facebook page: “What a wonderful servant to us all. RIP.”

Janice Mason wrote: “Still working right till her end God Bless the Queen. RIP.”

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

Tracy Wells wrote: “Rest now beautiful lady. You worked so hard.”

Andrea Coulson wrote: “Thank you for a lifetime of service and duty. Rest in peace.”