“We need local companies to sponsor a month, which will pay for the printing and leave us with enough money to be able to hold a Christmas event”

A Rugby fundraiser is appealing for businesses to come forward and help him launch a charity calendar.

Nigel Jones needs people to sponsor each of the 12 months to raise money.

Each sponsor will receive an individual month’s sponsorship and their logo on the front cover.

Rugby photographer Matt Randall took this picture of a town centre scene that might be used in a calendar.

“I want to give something back to the companies who sponsor, rather than just a hand out,” he said.

"We need 12 local companies, ideally different types of companies,” added Nigel, who runs a community Facebook page in Rugby.

“The cost would be in the region of £250. I understand in these difficult times for some businesses that’s far too much money, but for others, that’s nothing.”

Nigel, who would promote the sponsors on his 8,000-strong page, wants to create 500 calendars, with each company receiving five free calendars.

He hopes to put on a charity event with any left over proceeds from the calendar, that will feature scenes, people and animals from the Rugby borough.

Nigel said: “Every penny from the sales of the calendars will go to local charities. We also hope some of the proceeds will help put on a Christmas event for the town.”

To get involved, message Nigel Jones on Facebook: Spotted: Rugby Town But Amusing.