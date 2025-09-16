Rugby is 'ahead of other councils' in unlocking new powers to revamp empty retail units

Rugby Borough Council is “ahead of other councils” in unlocking new powers to auction off leases on privately-owned retail units left vacant in the town centre.

The cabinet – the panel of Labour councillors in charge of major service areas – heard an update and granted permission for acting chief executive Dan Green to get the ball rolling on proposals designed to boost the high street offering in Rugby.

In June, the council reported that the average vacancy rate for retail units in Rugby was almost one in four against a national average of one in seven.

These “last resort” powers would apply to units left unused for a year or more across a two-year period, opening them up to a bidding process led by the council.

Landlords have an eight-week grace period to find a suitable alternative tenant and can issue counter notices or appeal the decision but if it progresses as far as the auction process, bids will be invited and assessed by the authority.

A consultation led to the boundary of the town centre and which buildings fall within it being settled and the council has established a vacancy register with a view to accessing chunks of up to £75,000 per unit from a £1.5 million government fund to bring premises up to scratch where necessary.

The report reads: “Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) officers have advised the council that (it) has made significant progress such that we are ahead of other councils and in a strong position regarding access to the improvement grants”.

Leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) said: “It is great to see Rugby at the forefront of this initiative.

“Subject to confirmation we will be one of the first to adopt this, if not the first, so we are at the cutting edge.

“There is huge technical detail to this but what it amounts to is a legislative hammer to effectively attack empty properties and redundant shops.

“If we do all this work and it brings forward even a handful of shops then it will be worth doing because it shows the intent as much as anything else.”