An Olympic champion from Rugby and an outstanding nursery manager are among those recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list.

Lauren Henry was awarded an MBE for services to rowing.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren got the whole country cheering when she won a gold medal for Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls rowing event at Paris in 2024.

Barbara Spiby was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to early years and childcare in her role as the manager of Clifton Playgroup.

A library picture of Barbara when she worked at Clifton. Right: Lauren Henry.

The medal is awarded for a 'hands-on' service to the local community.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “Congratulations to Rugby’s Lauren Henry, Olympic gold medalist, on being awarded a member of the order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to rowing.

"Congratulations also to Barbara Julie Spiby, manager of Clifton Playgroup, Rugby, on being awarded a medalist of the order of the British Empire for services to early years and to childcare.”