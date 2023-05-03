Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
Less than a minute ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Rugby schoolboy says goodbye to long lockdown locks to help children with cancer

Dante, 7, hadn’t visited a hairdresser in three years

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:44 BST

A Rugby schoolboy who hadn’t visited a hairdresser in three years has braved the chop.

Dante Cruz, 7, grew his hair to an impressive length during the coronavirus lockdown.

The longest lock of Dante’s thick hair was 16 inches, so his mum suggested he put it to good use.

Most Popular
Dante's hair grew long in lockdown.Dante's hair grew long in lockdown.
Dante's hair grew long in lockdown.

She said: “I like to teach my children that kindness goes a long way and it has a way of coming back to you.

“I spoke to Dante about donating his hair to charity and he agreed. I explained about The Little Princess Trust and why it would be kind to donate his hair. He agreed it would make a difference for another child who isn't as privileged as he is.”

Dante has raised £220 for the the charity to help provide wigs to children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Filipa said: “Dante was proud of himself and really likes his new look.”

Dante prepares for the chop.Dante prepares for the chop.
Dante prepares for the chop.
Looking cool with his new cut.Looking cool with his new cut.
Looking cool with his new cut.
Related topics:The Little Princess Trust