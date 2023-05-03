Rugby schoolboy says goodbye to long lockdown locks to help children with cancer

A Rugby schoolboy who hadn’t visited a hairdresser in three years has braved the chop.

Dante Cruz, 7, grew his hair to an impressive length during the coronavirus lockdown.

The longest lock of Dante’s thick hair was 16 inches, so his mum suggested he put it to good use.

Dante's hair grew long in lockdown.

She said: “I like to teach my children that kindness goes a long way and it has a way of coming back to you.

“I spoke to Dante about donating his hair to charity and he agreed. I explained about The Little Princess Trust and why it would be kind to donate his hair. He agreed it would make a difference for another child who isn't as privileged as he is.”

Dante has raised £220 for the the charity to help provide wigs to children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Filipa said: “Dante was proud of himself and really likes his new look.”

Dante prepares for the chop.