Rugby Vets for Pets practice celebrates 10 years with a birthday party and prizes

Rugby Central Vets for Pets is marking a decade of care for local pets - and you’re invited to the celebration!

The practice, based inside Pets at Home at the Technology Drive Retail Park, is turning 10 this October. To celebrate, they’re hosting a community birthday party and giving away 10 x £10 prizes to mark the 10 years, as a thank you

The event will take place on Wednesday 15th October, from 3pm to 7pm, and is open to all - pets and children especially welcome. Visitors can enjoy the fun atmosphere, tour the newly refurbished clinic, and meet the dedicated team behind the practice. There will also be treats for humans and pets.

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for local breast cancer charity Check Your Ducks.

Co-owners of Vets for Pets Rugby and Rugby Central Jenny Pails (left) and Dr Sarah Thomas celebrate 10 years of the Rugby Central practice

Veterinary Surgeon Sarah Thomas and Registered Veterinary Nurse Jenny Pails first opened the doors of Rugby Central Vets for Pets in October 2015.

While they have the backing of the Vets for Pets company, the practice is locally owned and run.

“As practice owners, we have the freedom to make the best decisions for our patients,” says Sarah. “From the colleagues we hire to the medication on our shelves, every decision is ours - shaped by the pets and people we meet every day. We are so excited to be celebrating 10 years of Rugby Central Vets for Pets.”

Jenny, a lifelong Rugby resident, adds: “Rugby is my home town and I feel very proud to not only care for local pets, but also give back to the community through charity partnerships and sponsoring local sports teams.”

The new-look Vets for Pets Rugby Central opens its doors on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm

The team is inviting pet owners, families, and animal lovers alike to join the celebration and help mark a milestone in independent pet care.

Event Details

Wednesday 15th October

3pm – 7pm

Rugby Central Vets for Pets, Inside Pets at Home, Retail Park, Technology Drive, Rugby, CV21 1GB