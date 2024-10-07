Small businesses react to first class stamp price hike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK’s Greeting Card Association members concerned Royal Mail is ignoring views of small and medium-sized businesses and their consumers

This month Royal Mail raised the price of a first class stamp from £1.35 to £1.65 – an inflation-busting 22 per cent increase that’s the fifth hike in less than three years.

A first class stamp is now almost twice the price of a second class stamp, which remains affordable at 85p because it has the protection of being pegged to inflation by regulator Ofcom.

And the UK’s Greeting Card Association which represents over 500 publishers, retailers, agents, specialist suppliers and distributors in an industry worth £1.5bn to the UK economy, said it feared the rise was part of a plan to kill off the more affordable second class stamp for good.

That’s because Ofcom and Royal Mail last month announced plans to chop the second class post down to three or even two days a week – and ending Saturday second class deliveries.

The GCA believes that move will seriously undermine consumer trust in the service, leaving the small businesses they represent fearing the service will be wound down – and if it is, it will leave them and the consumers they serve, with no option but to use an unregulated, high price first class stamp for important cards and letters that need to be delivered on time.

Owners of thriving online greeting card businesses are concerned about this.

Improving the quality of postal services in the UK is vital for keeping people connected and maintaining their mental health. That’s the view of a thriving family-owned greeting card company as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Raspberry Blossom, based in Warwick, has a lot to thank the Royal Mail for. Like thousands of other independent businesses across the UK regular, affordable and reliable postal services have allowed them to - well, blossom.

Raspberry Blossom owner Rebecca Green said: “I am on the Council for the Greetings Card Association, and this is the hot topic being talked about by members at the moment. People are concerned - the postal service, in many areas of the country, is just not great at the moment, and it is a worry that it could get worse. Being able to rely on regular, reliable and affordable postal services is absolutely vital for local businesses across the UK, not just in the greeting card industry but in many other sectors too. We all need a good quality Royal Mail. It is a public service that is important for so many people.”