Small Leamington business's willow coffins can now be used at Oakley Woods Crematorium

A small-family run business based on the outskirts of Leamington can now have the handcrafted willow coffins it makes used at crematoria across the country including Oakley Woods.

Wild Heart Coffins is now a member of the Funeral Supplier’s Association (FSA), having had its willow coffins rigorously tested.

Up until now, Leamington families have not been able to use a Wild Heart willow coffin at Oakley Woods crematorium, due to restrictions on the use of non-accredited coffins.

Caz Ingall, of Wild Heart Coffins, weaves a willow coffin at her workshop. Credit: Tom Ingall.

Caz Ingall, who runs the business from a workshop at the family’s organic farm on the Southam Road in Radford Semele, said: “With more than 70 per cent of the UK population choosing cremation as their choice of funeral, we are delighted to now be able to offer our unique willow coffins to those families in the community who opt for a cremation.”

Willow coffins are one of the most environmentally sustainable choices for funerals, including cremations, which have a much higher carbon footprint than burials.

Wild Heart source all of their materials from the UK, including willow grown on the Somerset Levels and Douglas Fir wood from sustainably managed plantations in Wales.

One of the hand woven Wild Heart coffins. Credit: Caz Ingall.

The business also invites people to come and weave a part of their deceased person’s coffin if they wish.

Caz said: “When someone dies, we often hand all the arrangements over to funeral directors, who can be extremely helpful at this time.

"By being more involved in some of these arrangements, however, such as helping to weave part of the coffin, we are given an opportunity to connect more physically and emotionally with what is happening.

"Many families who have chosen to do this have told me how cathartic they found it in helping to process their grief.”