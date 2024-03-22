Zero emission buses to be used for routes around Leamington, Warwick and Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zero emission buses will be used for routes around Leamington, Warwick and Rugby thanks to new government funding.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced today (Friday March 21) that it will be awarding Warwickshire County Council £4.3 million from its Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas 2 (ZEBRA 2) funding stream to aid with the rollout of electric vehicles in the county.

The council will be working with Stagecoach Midlands and Warwick District Council to roll out 27 all electric buses that will serve routes and settlements across Warwickshire.

Zero emission buses will be used for routes around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

The electric buses will be used for the Number 1 route around Warwick town centre, Woodloes Park, Spinney Hill, Leamington town centre, Whitnash and South Farm.

And in Rugby, the Number 4 route around Elliotts Field Retail Park, Rugby Station, Rugby town centre, Bilton the Admirals Estate and Cawston Grange, will also have an electric bus.

The vehicles will also serve several bus routes around Nuneaton.

In addition, on Sundays when the peak vehicle requirement is reduced on other routes, Stagecoach has identified the 77/78 service, which serves rural areas in Stratford district via Kineton, on which all-electric buses can be used.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning said: “I'm thrilled to announce that Warwickshire County Council has been awarded £4.3 million from the government's ZEBRA 2 funding scheme.

“Once again, this shows real recognition, nationally, that we are a place the Government trusts and believes is worth additional resources to drive innovation and infrastructure.

“This fantastic investment will allow us to introduce 27 zero-emission buses across the county, working alongside Stagecoach Midlands and Warwick District Council.”

More information about Public Transport in Warwickshire can be found online here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/