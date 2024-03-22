Work starts at Warwick's historic Leper Hospital site with archaeological investigations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A project to restore some of Warwick’s most important historic buildings is now making headway.

Led and part funded by Warwick District Council in partnership with the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, the development of St Michael’s Place will see the Grade II listed Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford converted for residential use.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A project to restore some of Warwick’s most important historic buildings is now making headway.Led and part funded by Warwick District Council in partnership with the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, the development of St Michael’s Place will see the Grade II listed Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford converted for residential use. Photo by Warwick District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past few weeks has seen onsite investigations and preparatory works taking place on site ahead of the start of building work.

This has included geophysical examinations and the installation of test trenches.

The St Michael’s Place project was awarded £40,000 by Historic England in 2023 to facilitate the specialist archaeological investigations on the site.

Further funding of £138,838 has been given by players of the National Lottery to support the development of an historic interpretation programme.

Led and part funded by Warwick District Council in partnership with the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, the development of St Michael’s Place will see the Grade II listed Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford converted for residential use. Photo by Warwick District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Whitehouse, chair of West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support from Historic England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund and aim to work with the local community in the area as we develop the project further over the coming months.

"These investigations on site, are the first step to ensuring that St Michael’s Place will indeed have a sustainable future”.

Cllr Paul Wightman, Warwick District Council’s portfolio for housing, added: “I’m very pleased to see significant progress on this important project.

"This will rescue and breathe new life to these long neglected historic buildings and introduce much needed new housing to this excellent town centre location.”

In 2021, the council served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the site and later that year, submitted plans for the restoration of the buildings located on the historic site.