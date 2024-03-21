Warwick Castle named ‘large visitor attraction of the year’ at regional tourist awards

Warwick Castle has been named ‘large visitor attraction of the year’ at regional tourist awards. Photo by Warwick Courier

Warwick Castle has been named ‘large visitor attraction of the year’ at regional tourist awards.

Last night (Wednesday March 20) the castle, which has around 750,000 visitors each year, won the accolade at the West Midlands Tourist Awards.

The attraction has made it through to the finals and were up against Luna Springs Digbeth and Alderford Lake.

Speaking about winning the award, Liam Bartlett general manager at Warwick Castle said: “We are very proud to have won this award.

"We pride ourselves on creating the most authentic medieval experience at Warwick Castle, so it’s great to receive an award that recognises the memorable guest experience we offer.

"With a jam-packed summer coming up, including the launch of our all-new medieval-inspired Warwick Castle Hotel, we cannot wait to welcome more families and heritage lovers through our portcullis.”