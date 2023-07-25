Southam company's golf day raised more than £20,000 for veteran soldiers

A charity golf day organised by a Southam company raised more than £20,000 to support serving and veteran soldiers as it returned for its 10th anniversary.

More than 90 people got into the swing of things for a good cause at The Wigley Group’s Golf Day and Gala Dinner, which was held at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Famous faces from the world of sport and business professionals from across the region were among the 25 teams who took part on the renowned PGA National Course.

The Wigley Group's Golf Day and Gala Dinner raised more than £20,000 for charity. Picture supplied.

The golf was followed by evening entertainment from comic Bobby Davro, live music from Boogie Street, a gala dinner, a raffle, and a charity auction of sporting memorabilia and experiences, with the event raising a total of £20,262.

Funds have been raised in aid of The Wigley Support Fund (WSF) – an initiative launched by The Wigley Group with Support Our Paras, to help injured, serving and veteran soldiers transition from military to civilian life.

Robert Wigley, chairman of the WSF and The Wigley Group, which operates in real estate acquisition, development and construction, said: “Since the very first event in 2013, our Golf Day has now raised more than £160,000 for Support our Paras, which is a phenomenal achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“None of this is possible without the backing of our supporters and sponsors, so I would like to personally thank everyone for their generous contributions to help make our tenth anniversary event such a success.”

The event received the support from a plethora of sports stars, including darts legends Keith Deller and Colin Lloyd, and three-time snooker world champion Mark Williams.

Evening entertainment was hosted by TV sports announcer and former paratrooper John McDonald, while British gold medallist cyclist Jaco van Gass MBE – ambassador to The Wigley Group and a former member of the Parachute Regiment – was also among the famous faces to show their backing on the night.

Newton LDP emerged as winners after a competitive day of action on the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Col Andrew Jackson, CEO of Support Our Paras, who also gave a speech on how the funding helps, said: “The Wigley Support Fund has supported us in one of the most important aspects of our work, enabling us to help some of our paratroopers through some of their hardest times.

“The money raised at the annual Golf Day & Dinner goes towards retraining our soldiers and giving them a chance as they start a second career. For many, this eases the transition from a job that they had pledged their life to, into something else that they can enjoy and to which they can apply their ‘can do’ attitude and peerless life skills.

“It was a great honour to be in attendance at the 10th anniversary Golf Day and to be able to give the distinguished guests a small insight into what the gritty harsh reality of life in Airborne Forces is actually like and why our work at Support Our Paras is so important.