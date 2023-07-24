Register
Art in the Park in Leamington: tenth annual event will be "a delight for all the family"

The festival takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6.
By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST

Highlights will include an array of visual arts including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media, live performances including musicians, dancers and theatrical acts, interactive installations and creative workshops ranging from painting and pottery to origami and storytelling.

A collage of some of the highlights for this year's Art in the Park. Picture submittedA collage of some of the highlights for this year's Art in the Park. Picture submitted
A collage of some of the highlights for this year's Art in the Park. Picture submitted
Kate Livingston, the festival’s director, said: “We’re thrilled to mark the tenth anniversary of the Art in the Park festival.

"This year’s festival is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve had and the support of our community.

"We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of art, be inspired by the creativity that surrounds us and create lasting memories with their loved ones.”

https://www.artinpark.co.uk/

