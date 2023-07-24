Art in the Park in Leamington: tenth annual event will be "a delight for all the family"

The organisers of Art in the Park in Leamington are promising that this year’s tenth annual event will be “a delight for all the family”.
The festival takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6.
Highlights will include an array of visual arts including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media, live performances including musicians, dancers and theatrical acts, interactive installations and creative workshops ranging from painting and pottery to origami and storytelling.
Kate Livingston, the festival’s director, said: “We’re thrilled to mark the tenth anniversary of the Art in the Park festival.
"This year’s festival is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve had and the support of our community.
"We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of art, be inspired by the creativity that surrounds us and create lasting memories with their loved ones.”