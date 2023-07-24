Art in the Park in Leamington: tenth annual event will be "a delight for all the family"

The festival takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6.

The organisers of Art in the Park in Leamington are promising that this year’s tenth annual event will be “a delight for all the family”.

The festival takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlights will include an array of visual arts including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media, live performances including musicians, dancers and theatrical acts, interactive installations and creative workshops ranging from painting and pottery to origami and storytelling.

A collage of some of the highlights for this year's Art in the Park. Picture submitted

Kate Livingston, the festival’s director, said: “We’re thrilled to mark the tenth anniversary of the Art in the Park festival.

"This year’s festival is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve had and the support of our community.