Leamington nursery is given outstanding rating by Ofsted inspector for a second time

A Leamington nursery has been rated as outstanding by an Ofsted inspector for a second time.

The inspection took place at Busy Bees, in Warwick Gates Business Park, in June with specific praise in the report being directed at the centre’s ‘exemplary’ partnership working, with staff co-ordinating closely with parents, external agencies and other settings ‘to ensure that children receive consistent support and the highest quality of education at all times’.

Inspectors noted that Busy Bees’ ‘inspiring environment’ allows children to ‘become confident and independent learners’.

Staff and children at Busy Bees nursery in Leamington are celebrating a second outstanding rating from Ofsted. Picture supplied.

Parents commented to inspectors on the ‘high-quality care and learning opportunities’ and ‘how confident their children have become since attending this nursery’.

Centre Director Sarah Taylor said: “We are thrilled to maintain our Outstanding rating, which is testament to the commitment of our centre team in ensuring every child gets the best start in life.

“The inspector’s comments about our parent partnership were particularly appreciated. We understand the importance of this valuable relationship in the care and education of our children.”

Assessed as being outstanding in all areas, the centre was recognised for supporting children’s transition through nursery and into school and encouraging the development of independence skills at all ages.