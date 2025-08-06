Staycations here to stay as We Stay Group eyes 40% yearly growth

We Stay Group are a leading provider of staycation properties in the UK. Inset: Sophie Jones, CEO of We Stay Group

Five years since stay-at-home holidays hit the mainstream, Britain’s domestic holiday rental market is showing no signs of slowing – with luxury accommodation provider We Stay Group reporting a further 40% year-on-year growth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Leicestershire-based firm suggest more of us are opting for getaways near home, with bookings at We Stay properties rising steadily each year since Covid travel restrictions eased in 2021.

In the first year after lockdown, the company saw guest numbers surge by 227%. But rather than losing momentum, demand has continued to grow: guest numbers soared by a further 39% in 2024, up from a 26% jump in 2023. That’s despite the return of low-cost travel to overseas destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures underline a wider industry trend, with research from industry analysts Key Data revealing a rising number of British consumers planning staycations and short domestic getaways in 2025.

Sophie Jones, Managing Director of We Stay Group, said: “We initially saw a significant uplift after restrictions were lifted, an expected trend as global travel had not yet fully resumed.”

“But growth hasn’t stopped there. Reservations have continued to rise year-on-year, accompanied by increased turnover, reflecting a renewed surge in demand for our luxury short stay homes.”

We Stay Group reported a 77% increase in turnover in 2024, with a shift in preferences towards bespoke, high-end and ‘Instagrammable’ holidays behind the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preferences of younger customers – particularly Gen Z – are a key contributor.

We Stay Group’s findings show, across the industry, guests enjoyed over 85 million short stay nights in the UK in the year to June 2024, with the short stay market expected to grow to £13.8 billion by 2030.

Locations such as the Cotswolds are seeing rising demand, with a resurgence in popularity among under-30s prompted by trends on TikTok and Instagram.

The continued high cost of foreign travel, particularly air fares, and political uncertainty worldwide is pushing many to reconsider their options when it comes to holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another factor is the popularity of curated, luxurious short stays, where guests feel they are getting a unique experience.

“Today’s guests are no longer satisfied with just having a place to sleep”, Sophie added.

“Their preferences have fundamentally changed, and guests actively seek out stays that deliver authentic and memorable experiences.

“Rather than just a comfortable property, guests want genuine value, meaningful interactions, and experiences that resonate on a personal level: what’s known as the experience economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Stay Group recently launched Design Studio, their in-house interior design division, partnering landlords with their professional designers and premium brands to elevate their properties and maximise returns in the luxury short let market."

“Landlords are noticing that the We Stay portfolio is achieving occupancy rates 23% higher than the UK average and they want to be part of that success story,” Sophie added.

“The industry is experiencing changes, and the talented and committed team at We Stay are leading the way in redefining luxury short stays.”

With summer 2025 upon us, We Stay Group expects the trend toward high-end, curated UK holidays to continue gaining ground, driven not by necessity, but by preference.