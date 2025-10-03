The Royal Oak, Whatcote appoints former Fat Duck chef Sam Reynolds as Head Chef

The Royal Oak in Whatcote is proud to announce the appointment of former Fat Duck chef Sam Reynolds as Head Chef.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam has been part of the Oak’s team for the past 18 months as Sous Chef, working closely with Chef-Owner Richard Craven, Group Pastry Chef Wendy Gilardini (formerly Pastry Sous Chef at Hélène Darroze at The Connaught), and Solanche Craven to shape menus that celebrate the very best of local and seasonal produce.

His career to date includes four years at Restaurant Adam’s in Birmingham and two years at The Fat Duck — formative experiences that sharpened his technical precision and skill. Since joining The Royal Oak, Sam has not only embraced the pub’s ethos of whole-beast butchery, wild and seasonal foods, and sustainable practices, but has also developed his creative voice within that framework, making it central to the kitchen and the continuing story of the Oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark his appointment, The Royal Oak will host a short series of Sunday Supper Clubs in early 2026. Each evening will feature four courses plus snacks, with Sam welcoming some of his former mentors from both Restaurant Adam’s and The Fat Duck to cook alongside him. Dates and guest chef names will be announced shortly, with early booking priority offered to hospitality professionals.

Head Chef Sam Reynolds

“This appointment recognises not only Sam’s talent, but also the collaborative ethos that has guided The Royal Oak from the beginning,” says Richard Craven. “Our food is rooted in the landscape around us, crafted with care, and brought to the table with warmth — and Sam embodies that completely.”