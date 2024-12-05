'This is more than a rebrand': Exciting new chapter for Rugby business
Formerly known as Oxygen Graphics, the firm has officially rebranded, marking an exciting new chapter in its 15-year journey.
Their new tagline is ‘creative chemistry igniting brands’.
To celebrate this milestone, Oxygen Elements hosted an exclusive launch event for local businesses, clients, and partners to explore the innovative new direction and celebrate the agency’s achievements.
The event featured science-themed drinks and activities.
“Our mission is to fuse creativity, precision, and a scientific methodology to deliver exceptional design and web development solutions,” said Malcolm, Creative Director.
“This rebrand reflects who we’ve become as an agency and where we’re headed, blending the art of creativity with the science of data to help brands thrive.
“This is more than a rebrand. It’s a reimagining of how we create, connect, and drive success for the brands we work with.”