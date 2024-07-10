'This promises to be our most exciting festival yet' - Free family fun in Rugby this weekend
Hamplified music & Rugby 7’s festival takes place on Saturday (July 13) at Rugby St Andrews RFC Hilmorton Grounds in Ashlawn Road.
Guests can enjoy three stages, 11 bands, two DJs, ten 7's teams, three bars, food vendors, face-painting and inflatable games.
The event takes place to raise funds and awareness for The Matt Hampson Foundation who support young people seriously injured through sport.
One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “This is going to be our most exciting festival yet."
He said the festival was inspired by friend and co-founder Andy Smith who injured himself seriously playing rugby.
Rob said: "Andy found inspiration to fully recover after reading the book ‘Engage’, written by Matt Hampson after a similar horrific career-ending and life-changing injury while playing for Leicester Tigers.”
Andy wanted to make a difference and joined Rob and Mark Brightwell to launch Hamplified music, rugby and comedy events.
Matt has since dedicated his life to the support of young people injured through sport and was awarded the OBE in the 2021 honours list.
Hamplified has always relied on 100% of its acts and organisers to offer their time and talent free of charge in order to raise as much as possible through donations, collections, raffles, auctions and pitch fees etc on the day.
Rob added: "We hope we can raise more than ever, so please bring lots of cash for a very good cause.”
Start time is 9.30am for Rugby 7's and 1pm for the live music. Entry is free but donations are invited to the Matt Hampson Foundation via prize draw or direct contributions.
