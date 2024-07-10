'This promises to be our most exciting festival yet' - Free family fun in Rugby this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music-lovers in Rugby are in for a treat this weekend as quality acts prepare to take to the stage at a free family festival.

Hamplified music & Rugby 7’s festival takes place on Saturday (July 13) at Rugby St Andrews RFC Hilmorton Grounds in Ashlawn Road.

Guests can enjoy three stages, 11 bands, two DJs, ten 7's teams, three bars, food vendors, face-painting and inflatable games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place to raise funds and awareness for The Matt Hampson Foundation who support young people seriously injured through sport.

The Great Central.

One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “This is going to be our most exciting festival yet."

He said the festival was inspired by friend and co-founder Andy Smith who injured himself seriously playing rugby.

Rob said: "Andy found inspiration to fully recover after reading the book ‘Engage’, written by Matt Hampson after a similar horrific career-ending and life-changing injury while playing for Leicester Tigers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy wanted to make a difference and joined Rob and Mark Brightwell to launch Hamplified music, rugby and comedy events.

The line-up for Saturday's festival in Rugby.

Matt has since dedicated his life to the support of young people injured through sport and was awarded the OBE in the 2021 honours list.

Hamplified has always relied on 100% of its acts and organisers to offer their time and talent free of charge in order to raise as much as possible through donations, collections, raffles, auctions and pitch fees etc on the day.

Rob added: "We hope we can raise more than ever, so please bring lots of cash for a very good cause.”