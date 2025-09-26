Triton’s rising stars celebrated at Thirty-under-Thirty Awards

Nuneaton-based Triton Showers has announced that four of its team members have been recognised in the Bathroom Association’s Thirty-under-Thirty Awards, celebrating the outstanding young talent shaping the future of the bathroom industry.

Laura Lister (Head of Retail Sales), Brett Parlour (Business Intelligence Manager), Lewis Brocklehurst (Product Engineer), and Callum McCurry (Test and Development Engineer) all received awards at the Connect Conference gala dinner on Wednesday 17 September.

Each recipient was recognised for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainability, values that reflect Triton’s continued success as the UK’s leading shower manufacturer.

At Triton, Laura has progressed from retail account manager to head of retail sales in just seven years. She oversees key partnerships with major retailers and has driven record-breaking sales and market growth. Her participation in the business’s “Leadership 10” management training course, designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the company, further exemplifies her commitment to professional development.

Since joining Triton in 2021, Brett has transformed the business’s approach to data and strategic decision-making. Responsible for leading the business improvement team, his implementation of a new visual interactive reporting and analysis platform has driven significant improvements across Triton’s operations, supply chain, customer service and sales functions.

Lewis began his journey at Triton as a technical apprentice and now plays a key role in product innovation and sustainability. He was instrumental in the creation of Triton’s energy and water savings calculator, which enables households and housing providers to make informed eco-conscious decisions by inputting personalised information around showering system or habits.

His leadership in integrating recycled plastics into production has significantly reduced Triton’s carbon footprint, resulting in an estimated annualised reduction of 60 tonnes of CO2e. This is equivalent to 210,000 miles in an average family car, or 32 vehicles removed from UK roads.

Callum, meanwhile, has made major contributions to several groundbreaking NPD projects, including Triton’s T90sr and ENVi®. More recently, he has played a crucial role in developing HeatRepeat®, Triton’s first high-efficiency thermostatic electric shower compatible with Waste Water Heat Recovery Systems. In recognition of his contribution, Callum was recently awarded ‘Product Person of the Year’ within the product development and product team.

Dave Tutton, managing director at Triton Showers, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Laura, Brett, Lewis and Callum for being recognised in the Bathroom Associations’ Thirty-under-Thirty Awards. Their achievements reflect the depth of young talent we have at Triton and our dedication to nurturing future industry leaders.

“Each individual brings something unique to the business, be it driving innovation, championing sustainability or transforming our day-to-day operations, and it’s fantastic to see their contributions celebrated on a national stage.”

Lisa Carnwell, policy manager at the Bathroom Association, added: “We are thrilled to showcase the exceptional talent emerging in the bathroom manufacturing sector. These awards are a celebration of the innovation, leadership and dedication demonstrated by young professionals like those at Triton, who are helping to shape the future of our forward-thinking industry.”