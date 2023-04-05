Warwick business pays seven-figure sum for Leamington trade park previously owned by Canal and River Trust

The trade park is made up of five business units – all of which are occupied.

A Warwick business has paid a seven-figure sum for a Leamington trade park which was previously owned by the Canal and River Trust.

Property company AC Lloyd Commercial has acquired The Shires Gate Trade Park in Tachbrook Park Drive.

Shires Gate Trade Park. Photo supplied

The business did not disclose the amount paid for the trade park – only that the deal was a seven-figure sum.

The Trade Park is made up of a stand-alone Travis Perkins builders’ merchants unit and four smaller trade units occupied by City Plumbing, Tile Giant, Toolstation and Benchmarx.

AC Lloyd, whose headquarters are in Tachbrook Park, has developed the majority of the 132-acre Tachbrook Park throughout its 75-year history.

Mark Edwards, managing director at AC Lloyd Commercial, said: “Tachbrook Park remains one of the busiest and most sought-after business parks in Warwickshire not just Leamington, and over our 75-year history we have helped to attract a wide range of businesses, across various sectors, to the location.

“The investment opportunity arose to purchase Shires Gate Trade Park and it was too good an opportunity to miss.

“We have also recently developed the £5.5 million Space Business Centre, Warwick on Tachbrook Park that is attracting occupiers from a wide range of sectors which underlines the need for units of all sizes to help businesses to thrive and boost our local economy.