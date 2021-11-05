Warwick business wins national award - alongside Mick Jagger and Eddie Izzard

James Reilly and Jonathan Stobart of Accountancy Manager with Garry Carter. Photo supplied

A Warwick business has won a national award - alongside Mick Jagger and Eddie Izzard.

Accountancy Manager, which is based in Smith Street, won best practice management app at the awards on last Monday (November 1).

The Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB), hosted its annual LUCA Awards, which recognises the achievements of those in the bookkeeping profession.

This year the LUCA Awards coincided with ICB’s 25th Anniversary, which is 25 years to the day that ICB was founded by June and Garry Carter.

To help celebrate 25 years, a special honorary Companionship of ICB award was introduced this year, with 25 people that have made an impact on the industry being awarded.

Former bookkeeper turned rock and roll legend Mick Jagger was named, alongside comedian Eddie Izzard who trained in accountancy.