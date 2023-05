A car showroom in Warwick has been put up for sale for £1.1million.

The 9,200 sq ft site in Stratford Road, which includes two showrooms, a workshop and a tyre fitting bay, has been put on the market with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

The car dealership in Warwick which has been put on the market. Photo supplied

Tom Bromwich, of Bromwich Hardy, said: “It is extremely rare that a highly-visible, prominent site such as this comes onto the market and we are already seeing considerable interest.”