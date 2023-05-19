Villagers raise thousands for campaign against housing at Leek Wootton police HQ

The Leek Wootton Focus Group’s planning inquiry appeal fund on the Gofundme website has made more than £4,000 towards its £20,000 goal to cover the cost of legal representation to oppose Cala Homes (Cotswolds) Ltd’s application for planning permission to build 83 dwellings on the Woodcote Estate

Leek Wootton residents have raised thousands of pounds towards their legal fight against plans to build a large housing estate on the site of the Warwickshire Police headquarters.

Due to Warwick District Council (WDC) not making a decision on Cala’s application within the permitted period, the developer has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

Warwickshire Police Headquarters at Leek Wootton.

The Planning Inspectorate has agreed that Cala’s planning application will be determined now by means of a six-day planning inquiry from July 25.

Subject to getting the funding, LWFG intends to apply for Rule 6 status.

This means it will be able to represent its views, have access to all relevant documents, present evidence and cross examine witnesses.

A spokesman for the group said: “It gives us a voice at the table and the best chance to persuade the inspector of the merits of our case.”