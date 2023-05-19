Stalwart Cubbington councillor recognised for 40 years of service to community

David Saul joined Cubbington Parish Council in 1983 “because he wanted to make a difference and help people”.

Stalwart Cubbington parish councillor David Saul has been recognised for serving his community for 40 years.

Councillor Saul, 77, joined the village’s parish council in 1983 “because he wanted to make a difference and help people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And at a meeting of the council at the village hall last night, he was surprised by being presented with an award for his service from the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox and thanked by fellow council members.

David Saul receives an award for 40 years of service as a parish councillor in Cubbington from Tim Cox the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Picture supplied.

He was also unanimously voted back in as the council’s vice chairman.

Cllr Saul said: “I feel very humbled and very honoured.

“I feel very passionate about the residents and community and I will always endeavour to the do the best I can for them, care for them when they need help and try to make sure the services they expect will be delivered.”