New leader lays out vision for Green and Labour-led Warwick District Council

Warwick District Council’s new leader has laid out four key priorities after the authority’s Green-Labour administration took charge yesterday (Wednesday May 17).

Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) detailed how a coalition cabinet of nine councillors – five Green and four Labour – would initially focus on a “business strategy” to address concerns the new group has over the council’s finances.

After that, he highlighted wishes to halt development of the countryside, create new neighbourhoods where all essential services can be reached inside 20 minutes and increase the energy efficiency of homes and council buildings to bring down bills.

Cllr Ian Davison, the new leader of Warwick District Council.

Recent local election results saw the Conservatives deposed as the largest party with the two biggest rivals joining forces to form a coalition that holds a slender majority to run the district.

Cllr Davison said the business strategy would be one of the new council’s “first tasks” and that it “must address the massive financial structural deficit”, including a “multi-million pound black hole” and staff recruitment and retention issues.

“The council has substantial problems recruiting and retaining staff with a vacancy rate of around 17 per cent,” he said.

“Therefore, despite the highly-committed efforts of our excellent staff, the council is currently not providing the level of service residents deserve and expect.

“We will work hard to reduce the vacancy rate, improve services and take tough, long-term decisions to address financial challenges.”

On the local plan, Cllr Davison said: “We aim to reduce the vast swathes of countryside to be covered by new homes and businesses under proposals by the council’s consultants which are based on central government’s unsound methodology.

“We are looking to have high levels of affordable housing and embed 20-minute neighbourhood principles in large developments, including providing amenity services within them.

“We are passionate about strengthening local communities, increasing their resilience and the wellbeing of all residents by reducing the need to travel. This passion does not reduce the need to support our high streets and businesses in our district.”

Cllr Davison went on to say that it was “likely” the climate change portfolio would be renamed to turn attention to soaring energy costs.

“Since declaring this climate emergency, this council has worked hard to move in the right direction but has not undertaken the necessary actions to achieve its stated goal of being carbon neutral by 2025,” he said.

He described as “an immensely challenging task given limited budgets” the job of making the district’s homes more energy efficient but said he was “confident our business strategy will reduce carbon emissions from new council houses, increase standards in retro-fitting and increase the quantity of renewable energy produced”.

He concluded: “This Green-Labour administration is committed to being pragmatic while pushing forward an ambitious agenda that tackles both the climate and ecological emergencies, particularly by reducing energy bills.

“However, we are acutely aware that we have inherited a multi-million pound black hole.