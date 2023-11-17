Warwick creative events agency lands five-figure grant to aid its expansion

Purple Monster, which is based in a studio on Wharf Street, has been awarded a £30,000 match-funded grant from Warwickshire County Council from its Digital Creative Recovery Co-Investment Fund.

A Warwick agency that delivers creative events around the world has secured a five-figure grant to aid its expansion plans.

Purple Monster, which is based in a studio on Wharf Street in Warwick, has been awarded a £30,000 match-funded grant from Warwickshire County Council from its Digital Creative Recovery Co-Investment Fund.

It means that the business has invested a total of £60,000 to fund three 3D cameras and editing software, alongside investing in the firm’s own digital marketing to secure new business leads.

From left; Cllr Tim Sinclair from Warwickshire County Council, Alan Heap and Sam Bowles from Purple Monster, along with Stacy O’Connor and Louisa Smith from Warwickshire County Council.

The investment in the new, high-tech cameras in particular will help Purple Monster to build on its expertise of helping organisations to deliver key messages in an engaging way, by diversifying into areas such as creating TV commercials at its Warwick studio.

Alan Heap is one of the Founding Directors of Purple Monster, which was formed back in 1995 and now has an annual turnover of £1 million, employing around ten staff.

Alan said: “Opening our first ever filming studio two years ago around the time of the pandemic – which Warwickshire County Council also helped to part fund - has really laid the foundations for the future of the business.

“While it helped us to weather the Covid storm financially by hosting events virtually, it has now spawned additional growth opportunities to use the studio in slightly different ways with new equipment such as the 3D cameras.

“The significance of the new equipment means that we can now recreate any TV studio setting that is required, which can be viewed by an audience anywhere in the world.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of Warwickshire County Council, and it opens up an exciting opportunity now for us to market our additional capabilities.

“Historically many of our clients have been big-name brands – such as Mondelēz International, BP, Kraft Heinz and Coventry Building Society - but we are now striking a healthy balance of supporting local businesses too, which bodes well for the future.”

The Warwickshire Digital Creative Recovery Co-Investment Fund will deliver over £450,000 in grants to small and micro-sized digital creative businesses in Warwickshire, to help with product development and accelerate growth.

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place at Warwickshire County Council, added: “Warwickshire County Council recognises the vital role that local businesses play in creating a vibrant, growing economy, and is committed to supporting SMEs to pursue growth opportunities where possible.

“It’s great to hear about the difference that the grant is making to Purple Monster, and how it is also helping them to support other businesses in the area for the benefit of the local economy too.

“They are a great example of what can be achieved by exploring the professional support that is out there, and I would urge other businesses to get in touch with the team to find out what support is on offer to them.”