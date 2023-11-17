Warwick set to get some new Christmas lights thanks to sponsorship scheme

There will also be opportunities next year.

Warwick is set to get some new Christmas lights this year thanks to a new sponsorship scheme.

Warwick Town Council is responsible for the Christmas lights in the town centre and this year it launched sponsorship packages so local businesses and organisations could also get involved.

Banners on railings of The Court House to recognise all the supporters of the new lights in Warwick. Photo supplied

The money has been used for new lights in the town centre including in; Old Square, Westgate House, and The Court House.

In return businesses will get a range of promotion and it is a way the council can work with local traders to enhance people’s experience when visiting Warwick

George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council said: “This is our first year of offering sponsorship opportunities for Warwick’s Christmas Lights.

"The response from local businesses and organisations has been fantastic, and we are pleased to announce this year we have over 30 sponsors.

"Thank you to all of our supporters.

“Our Christmas light displays are a perfect opportunity for visitors to come into Warwick and support our town centre and local economy.

"During these challenging times it also brings happiness and joy to people in Warwick; whether they work, live, or visit Warwick over the Christmas period.

“Our Victorian Evening and Christmas lights turn on event will be held on November 23 from 3pm (lights switched on at 7pm by The Mayor of Warwick and Father Christmas).