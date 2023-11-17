Leamington supermarket teaming up with night shelter for a second year to help support those in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A supermarket in Leamington is teaming up with a night shelter for a second year this festive season to help support those in need.

This Christmas, Morrisons will be teaming up with with the LWS Night Shelter for its ‘giving tree’.

Store manager Rob Apted, Eli Whitlock, Jason Malin and Community Champion Alex Pearson with team members from the LWS Nightshelter. Photo supplied

The ‘giving tree’, which was introduced in the store in 2021, features baubles marked as £1, £2 or £5, which customers can take to the tills.

Last year, customers helped raise £1,500, which has been used all year round by the charity to purchase essential food and drink for the clients at the shelter.

Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson said: “We are thrilled to work with LWS for the second year.

"We know how much LWS Nightshelter mean to our community and choosing them for the giving tree was a easy one to make.

"This year we have raised funds for the charity as well as supporting them with food donations.

"We know the money raised will make a huge difference to the community.

"We cannot wait to see how much is raised as we know every pound raised will go to the shelter and will help those in need.”

Susan Rutherford from LWS added: "We are so excited to have been chosen for the Giving Tree again this year.

"Last year the appeal raised over £1,500 which all went directly to LWS Night Shelter and allowed us to buy stock to provide hundreds of food parcels to vulnerable people.

"Thank you Morrisons.”