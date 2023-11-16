Donate toys at Leamington pub to be given to children this Christmas
A Leamington pub is taking donations of toys in the run-up to Christmas as part of a nationwide campaign.
The Royal Horse in Poseidon Way is taking part in its chain company Hungry Horse’s Toy Boxing Day campaign to make sure children do not go without a present this Christmas.
The campaign, now in its third year, was recently launched for 2023 by Hungry Horse putting a giant 450kg sack of presents in Manchester city centre to encourage donations.
Data taken from a OnePoll survey in October 2023 shows that nearly one in five UK parents (18 per cent) know a child who will not receive a present this Christmas - equating to about 2.2 million children nationwide.
Toy donations can be made in the signposted area of the pub up to December 18.