A Leamington pub is taking donations of toys in the run-up to Christmas as part of a nationwide campaign.

The Royal Horse in Poseidon Way is taking part in its chain company Hungry Horse’s Toy Boxing Day campaign to make sure children do not go without a present this Christmas.

The campaign, now in its third year, was recently launched for 2023 by Hungry Horse putting a giant 450kg sack of presents in Manchester city centre to encourage donations.

Hungry Horse's giant sack of gifts used to launch the campaign in Manchester city centre. Picture supplied.

Data taken from a OnePoll survey in October 2023 shows that nearly one in five UK parents (18 per cent) know a child who will not receive a present this Christmas - equating to about 2.2 million children nationwide.