Donate toys at Leamington pub to be given to children this Christmas

The Royal Horse is taking part in its chain company Hungry Horse’s nationwide campaign to make sure children do not go without a Christmas present this year
By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Nov 2023, 19:12 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 19:12 GMT
A Leamington pub is taking donations of toys in the run-up to Christmas as part of a nationwide campaign.

The Royal Horse in Poseidon Way is taking part in its chain company Hungry Horse’s Toy Boxing Day campaign to make sure children do not go without a present this Christmas.

The campaign, now in its third year, was recently launched for 2023 by Hungry Horse putting a giant 450kg sack of presents in Manchester city centre to encourage donations.

Hungry Horse's giant sack of gifts used to launch the campaign in Manchester city centre. Picture supplied.Hungry Horse's giant sack of gifts used to launch the campaign in Manchester city centre. Picture supplied.
Hungry Horse's giant sack of gifts used to launch the campaign in Manchester city centre. Picture supplied.
Data taken from a OnePoll survey in October 2023 shows that nearly one in five UK parents (18 per cent) know a child who will not receive a present this Christmas - equating to about 2.2 million children nationwide.

Toy donations can be made in the signposted area of the pub up to December 18.

