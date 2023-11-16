Hatton light trail launch night to support children's charity
A new light trail in Hatton will be supporting a children’s charity during its launch event.
Hatton Country World will be launching its new light trail to kick-start Christmas and the festive season.
All proceeds from the pre-opening launch event will be donated to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.
Hatton Light Trail opens for launch event ticket-holders at 5pm on November 24, featuring up to 40 light displays along a 1.5km trail, as well as marshmallow toasting and festive food and drink at beginning and end.
Visitors at launch event will also be able to enjoy a storyteller and professional illustrator.
Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity raises funds to establish specialist nurses to care for children living with some of the most serious and complex health conditions across the UK.
Louise Griew, Chief Executive of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s charity said: “We are extremely grateful to have been selected as the charity partner for this event.
"Roald Dahl Nurses provide vital specialist care for children and families living with serious illness.
"The stress placed upon these families is significant and relentless and the care of Roald Dahl Nurses ensures they don’t have to face this alone.
"Unfortunately, too many children with serious illness do not receive this specialist care and that’s why we are fundraising for more Roald Dahl Nurses to provide the vital support they need.”
The Hatton light trail will run until December 30 with tickets starting at £10 online. Visitors can also choose to add a donation to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity when purchasing Llght trail tickets for any date.