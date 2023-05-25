Register
Warwick supplier nationally recognised in top 100 list

He has been in the industry for more than 20 years.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:25 BST

A national trade body is celebrating a supplier in Warwick, who goes the extra mile to support the building materials industry.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), together with Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

Jay Phillips, managing director at Hansgrohe Group, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF. Photo suppliedJay Phillips, managing director at Hansgrohe Group, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF. Photo supplied
Jay Phillips, managing director at Hansgrohe Group, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF. Photo supplied
Jay Phillips is managing director at Hansgrohe Group, based in Warwick, and was nominated after meeting criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work as well as commitment to the industry.

Jay said: “I’ve worked in the bathroom industry for most of my working career, expanding over 20 years.

“I’m as passionate about the industry today as I was when I first set out. I’m delighted to receive this recognition from the BMF and BMN.”

The recognised suppliers will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a Gala Dinner celebration and networking event in May.