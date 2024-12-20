Warwickshire-based candle making business receives over £22,000 funding boost to expand operations

A unique candle-making business, based in Warwickshire, has secured £22,000 funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Founded by Penelope Brown, Outdoors at Home, will use the funding to support the business in expanding its operations, increasing online presence, and towards marketing efforts such as festivals, events and workshops.

The business aims to set itself apart from competitors by creating candles with a purpose, using plant-based scents rather than synthetic fragrances.

Each candle is designed with a theme of “Vanishings & Banishings”, with a blend of scents that serve a practical function, such as repelling insects in the summer months and tackling winter blues. Thanks to the loan, the business has now been able to expand their product range to include ‘potions’.

Candles created by Outdoors at Home in Warwickshire

Penelope Brown, Founder of Outdoors at Home, comments: “The first challenge was space – I needed more space and equipment than a two-ringed stove and four pans! I also needed money to book myself into festivals and events, and I knew I’d need a second pair of hands from time to time.

“Right from the get-go, my advisor was just brilliant. He was such a confidence boost; he was clear in what I needed to do and super prompt about working on my case. I couldn’t believe how swiftly it all went through. I couldn’t recommend First Enterprise enough.”

Her inspiration to start the business came from her time of living in a van for her latest book. She found persistent insects often spoiled the experience somewhat and that common solutions were ineffective and smelled unpleasant. After researching natural products that had been trialled and tested, Penelope began making samples for friends until she eventually had enough for a market stall, where her business took off.

Inderpal Singh, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “It was a pleasure working with Penelope to assist her with the loan application process. Penelope’s hard work and dedication has been inspiring and I wish her all the best with her business.”

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer, British Business Bank commented: “It is always encouraging to see the different ways that businesses, such as Outdoors at Home, look to use Start Up Loans funding to expand and diversify their offerings. I cannot wait to see how Penelope drives her business towards future success in the near future.”