Warwickshire business leaders welcome the announcement of a summer General Election

Business leaders across Coventry and Warwickshire have welcomed the announcement of a summer General Election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in Downing Street that the UK will head to the polls on July 4 ending months of speculation and uncertainty surrounding the timing of a General Election.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “There were lots of rumours that an election was going to be called, which has been going on for several months.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

“Businesses across the region will welcome an end to this uncertainty in the hope that, whatever the outcome on July 4, it brings stability and, indeed, a strategy for economic growth.

"The Prime Minister highlighted that economic stability is the bedrock of a country’s success and that is why we, as businesses, wanted to see our next Government formulate an industrial strategy and to tackle key areas of concern that are holding back growth, such as skills development, the availability of employment land, and an out-dated business rates system.

“As an apolitical organisation, we are dedicated to supporting our members through these times of change and ensuring they have the stability required to thrive.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of the MPs who have served our city and our county during this Parliament – some of whom are standing down at this election.

