Sandwich shop Pret a Manger looks set to open at Leamington Shopping Park
Earlier this month, an application was submitted to Warwick District Council to alter the conditions that restricted food and drink being sold at Unit FA at Leamington Shopping Park, in Tachbrook Park Drive.
Unit FA is a currently empty unit which sits between the Clarks and JD Sports shops.
Permission was granted for the change and subsequently plans for new signage were submitted – detailing that Pret a Manger was looking to set up at the unit.
This week, through a delegated decision by Warwick District Council, the plans for the new signs were approved.
Although this application was just for the signage, the mock-up drawings also indicate Pret a Manger could look having around 25 tables inside the site as well as adding some outdoor seating.
If Pret a Manger moves to the shopping park it would join Caffe Nero, Bewiched Coffee, Subway and Greggs.