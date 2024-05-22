Climate change event to take place at social club in Leamington next month
Lillington Sports and Social Club in Lime Avenue will host The Clean Green Bash on Saturday June 15.
The event will be spilt into two parts there will be upcycling and craft activities, games and ideas for all ages and a Plastic Fantastic Walkabouts performance from Earthbound Theatre plus Action 21, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, SkyGarden Project, Leamington In Bloom, Acton Energy Insulation, Low Carbon Warwickshire Network, Cycleways and Napton Thermal Imaging will have stalls.
From 7.15pm there will be eco-inspired entertainments including a poetry book launch, a disco, a ten-minute opera, open mic, live music with Rebel and the Banned, and climate change comedian Stuart Goldsmith.
The afternoon event is free for people to drop in but booking is recommended for the evening.
For more information or to book a place for the evening entertainment email [email protected]