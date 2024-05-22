Leamington man needs help in his campaign to make pavements safer in The Parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington man is appealing for help in his ongoing campaign to try to make the pavements on the town’s main shopping street safer for pedestrians.

For the last seven years, Kevin long has been contacting councillors at various levels of local government and MP Matt Western but says he has not got very far in trying to improve the state of the pavements on The Parade in the town centre and its connecting streets.

He has recently been hurt after he tripped on a cracked paving slab and said he has seen other older and more vulnerable people suffer from worse injuries in the same way over the years.

He is now asking for people to get in touch with him through The Leamington Courier to see if they can help him in his public safety campaign.

Kevin Long has been campaigning for a better state of pavements in The Parade, Leamington, for seven years! He feels like he isn't getting very far with it and is now hoping for others to get involved. Credit: Mike Baker.

Kevin said: “I got really annoyed seeing elderly people falling on the parade.

"I’ve spoken to shop staff and managers on and around The Parade and they’ve told me that they regularly see people having falls due to the state of the pavements .

“Everybody needs to get together need a new approach because this one is not working.

“I can’t do this by myself hope to speak to people who can help me take this further.

“I just don’t like to see people getting hurt – there needs to be a public enquiry.”

Kevin is planning to launch a petition for Leamington residents and shoppers to sign which he will then present to Leamington Town, Warwick District and Warwickshire County Council.