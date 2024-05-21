Myton School in Warwick to re-open fully to pupils following bomb hoax yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myton School in Warwick will re-open fully to pupils tomorrow (Wednesday May 22) following the bomb hoax which took place there yesterday (Monday May 20).

A message on the school’s Facebook page says: “The school is open to all year groups tomorrow.

"We look forward to seeing all students and restarting our week.”

The school was evacuated yesterday after it received a threat by email.

Safer Neighbourhoods Team officers patrol around Myton School in Warwick following the bomb hoax yesterday. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

A teenage male from Leamington was arrested in connection with this in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday May 21).

Today, the school has been open for exam students only.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “We appreciate the concern and disruption caused to pupils, staff and the local community and I would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding.

“Our primary concern is always the safety of staff and pupils and I’d thank them for the exemplary way they responded.

"Following a search of the site, we are now satisfied it is safe for staff and pupils to return to the building.”